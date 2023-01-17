Tuesday Headlines: Georgia Gameday Edition

The Georgia Bulldogs come into Rupp Arena tonight, as Kentucky looks to build off its momentum from Saturday’s win in Knoxville over Tennessee.

This is no cakewalk for Kentucky, as the Bulldogs, under first-year coach Mike White, enter with a record of 13-4. While much of that came against a lackluster non-conference schedule, Georgia does have home wins over Auburn and Mississippi State on its resume, along with a road win over Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 in conference play and are led by guards Terry Roberts (15.6 ppg, 4.2 apg) and Kario Oquendo (13.1 ppg).

This Georgia team’s numbers don’t jump out on paper, but as the South Carolina game just a week ago showed, the Cats have to be locked in no matter who is coming into town.

If you’re Kentucky, you’re in a pivotal stretch of games where you’ll likely be favored in the next three before hosting Kansas. It’s important that Kentucky comes in and plays to their ability against a Georgia team that certainly has an upset on its mind.

Tonight’s going to be a late one, with tip-off scheduled for 9 pm ET at Rupp Arena, so plan accordingly and go Cats!

Tweet of the Day

Rob Dillingham be making art on the basketball court @OvertimeElite pic.twitter.com/3nVwkPaotA — Overtime (@overtime) January 13, 2023

Has all the tools to be a superstar in Lexington.

Headlines

Get to know the Georgia Bulldogs - Cats Pause

We should probably expect a defensive slugfest tonight.

Carolina felt like home for Ian Jackson - KSR

A tough loss on the recruiting trail.

Kentucky back in bracketology - CBS

Jerry Palm has the Cats back in the tournament.

Adou Thiero continuing to find his game - Herald Leader

Thiero is becoming a fan favorite for the energy he brings.

Will Lamar Jackson be traded? - Yahoo

It doesn’t sound like negotiations are going very well.

CJ Stroud off to the NFL - ESPN

The rumors of him staying at Ohio St. another year are finally laid to rest.

Maya Moore retires from the WNBA - Bleacher Report

One of the greats.