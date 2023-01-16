John Calipari gives injury update on Sahvir Wheeler and Daimion Collins

Saturday’s win over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers was memorable for many reasons. One was because of the injury adversity the Kentucky Wildcats overcame to win the game, as point guard Sahvir Wheeler (left shoulder) and forward Daimion Collins (left foot) were ruled out prior to tip-off, while Cason Wallace was limited with a back issue.

Thankfully, it sounds like Wheeler and Collins could return this week when Kentucky has two home games, first vs. the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, then the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

During his Monday call-in show, head coach John Calipari said that both Wheeler and Collins practiced today. Calipari did add that Collins appeared to re-tweak his injured ankle in practice but was fine afterward. Both players are considered game-time decisions for Tuesday’s 9 pm ET tip-off.

As for Wallace, Calipari said the freshman guard wasn’t at 100% but is giving everything he has to keep playing and win, so expect him to go Tuesday.

If Wheeler is out, freshman guard Adou Thiero will continue to get extended minutes at point guard. Collins’ absence would lead to more minutes for Ugonna Onyenso and Lance Ware.

Here’s to hoping these guys get fully healthy and this Kentucky team can start consistently playing with a full roster, something that’s been uncommon this season.

Listen to Calipari’s full Monday call-in show below.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And Go Cats!