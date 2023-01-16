Monday Headlines: Ian Jackson Day Edition

Today is the day for Ian Jackson as the star recruit from the 2024 class is set to announce his college decision. Jackson, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from New York, is ranked as the second-best player in his class only behind Tre Johnson (Dallas, TX).

Jackson’s final five schools are the Kentucky Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and North Carolina Tar Heels.

It’s widely believed this has come down to Kentucky vs. North Carolina.

Ian Jackson of Cardinal Hayes high school, will make his college announcement on Monday, January 16th at halftime of the 3 PM ET game on ESPNU. Jackson is No.2 in the Espn 60. Class of 2024.



His final schools are Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Oregon, and UNC. pic.twitter.com/Pxr5yT9lNw — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) January 15, 2023

Per Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim, Jackson will make his announcement on ESPNU during halftime of the Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian game — which is scheduled to begin at 3 pm ET.

Jackson’s talent is undeniable and his physical traits are what basketball scouts dream of. A decision to come play for Kentucky and head coach John Calipari would be tremendous news just two days after the Wildcats pulled off a massive road upset over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers.

So, where do you believe Ian Jackson will land? Sound off in the comments section and in the poll below!

Another big weekend road win for the Cats!

