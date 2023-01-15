UK beats Tennessee, Ian Jackson Watch, and more Sunday Headlines

Good morning BBN! Safe to say this is one of, if not the most pleasant morning we’ve all had following a Kentucky Basketball game this season.

Of all the wins Kentucky has ever had over the Tennessee Volunteers — 159 to be exact — this one is up there.

It wasn’t just that an unranked Kentucky team went into Knoxville and beat a top-five Vols team. This was a win John Calipari and his Wildcats needed as much as they’ve ever needed a win under his watch.

After the loss to South Carolina, the vibes around the program had reached an all-time low under Calipari.

And in typical Calipari fashion, Kentucky got off the mat and got a season-shifting win that’s brought renewed hope to the best college hoops program in the land. Hope that wasn’t present prior to that noon tipoff vs. a Vols program that had won six of nine against the Cats, including two SEC Tournament oustings.

Boy, that one felt really good.

Elsewhere, a decision from arguably the best player in the 2024 class is imminent, as five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson is expected to make a decision today or tomorrow.

Kentucky has already cleaned up in the 2023 class, but Jackson would have an argument as the best player in either ‘23 or ‘24 to pick Kentucky.

Yes, Jackson is that good.

If you’re looking for any tea leaves, Jackson is clearly a fan of UK legend John Wall.

Ian Jackson posting John Wall highlights has to be a good sign right? lol pic.twitter.com/gyUCOx3p59 — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) January 14, 2023

We can only hope Saturday’s win over the Vols helps seal the deal...

Tweet(s) of the Day

Chin Coleman bleeds blue.

Congrats to coach Cal and the Cats on the big win over Number 5 Tennessee. What a flip flop on the season this win creates. — Rich Brooks (@UKcoachbrooks) January 15, 2023

Papa Brooks knows what’s up.

27 points for DJ Wagner at the Hoophall Classic. Got where he wanted all game with his impressive handle and change of pace, finished skillfully at the rim and was in attack mode all game long. pic.twitter.com/NFFpqtLuqP — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 15, 2023

The future stays bright.

Headlines

Kentucky Fights Past No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville – UK Athletics

Kentucky’s bench came up big on Saturday. The Cats got 18 points, and a ton of crucial minutes, from the bench. The Cats also moved the ball on Saturday, which led to 14 assists on 18 made baskets in the game.

Kentucky Track & Field Totals 10 Wins at McCravy Memorial – UK Athletics

Masai Russell reaches top 10 in NCAA history, Keaton Daniel sets school record, Jordan Anthony sets UK freshman record.

Cats, Gators Square Off in Gainesville on Sunday – UK Athletics

The Wildcats have won seven of the last nine meetings with the Gators, including two of the last three, while Florida won the last matchup in the series on Jan. 20, 2022, in Memorial Coliseum, 77-52.

Kentucky basketball after Tennessee upset. 'You're telling me there's a chance?' - CatsPause

In a moment such as this, when words fail mere mortals attempting to describe a situation, we are best served to lean on the wisdom of the great Lloyd Christmas.

John Calipari took away his player's phones ahead of win at Tennessee - KSR

To help reduce some of the outside noise, Kentucky head coach John Calipari took away his player's phones ahead of Saturday's win.

CJ Fredrick, Jacob Toppin on how Kentucky regrouped to upset Tennessee - KSR

A players-only meeting helped Kentucky regrouped from back-to-back losses to upset No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville.

