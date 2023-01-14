A players-only meeting could have changed the course of Kentucky’s season

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up, without understatement, the biggest win of their season, and one they were truly desperate for in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

After an unthinkable, and inexcusable, loss at home to South Carolina on Tuesday night, Kentucky went into Thompson-Boling Arena and knocked off the top-five Vols behind an Antonio Reeves 18-point outing.

After the loss to the Gamecocks, most would agree that the season had hit rock-bottom. A loss to the worst team in the SEC will do that. But after that, the Wildcats decided to take matters into their own hands, according to Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader.

Per Roberts, the team held a one of the famous players-only meetings, but this time, It seemed to maybe spark a fire under the struggling Wildcats squad.

Kentucky now moves to 11-6 on the season and 2-3 in SEC play with a very favorable back-half of the schedule remaining.

If Kentucky can defend home court and pick wins on the road against teams they’re supposed to, maybe the mojo will come crawling back just in time for the postseason.

Kentucky takes on a 13-4 Georgia team on Tuesday at Rupp, one that Mike White has rolling. As we’ve seen, nothing is guaranteed in the Southeastern Conference.

And two weeks from tonight, the Kansas Jayhawks return to Rupp Arena for the first time in four years, potentially as the No. 1 team in America.

