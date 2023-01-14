 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News 4-star Yahtzee!!!!

Twitter Reactions to Kentucky’s historic road win over Vols in Knoxville

Did that just happen? It did.

No matter what happened down in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon there was going to be some emotional reactions from the Big Blue Nation.

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats came in with their backs against the wall facing a top 5 team on the road.

But not just any top 5 team, one of UK’s biggest rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers.

The game could not have begun any worse for Kentucky. The Vols started on an 8-0 run, and it looked as if it was going to be a long, painful afternoon.

Not so fast — the Cats did anything but fold and would storm out to a 10-0 run of their own.

A mixture of CJ Fredrick’s offense and consistently matching the physicality that the game warranted.

Fredrick would lead all scorers in the first half with 10 points and Kentucky was up 33-26 at the break.

You’d need shoulder pads and a helmet to play in the second half. It was one of the more physical games that I can remember watching.

By design, UT’s Uros Plavsic was a thorn in UK’s side all afternoon.

Kentucky went punch for punch with Tennessee for the duration of the game. It was an absolute war and one of the more entertaining halves of basketball that you’ll see.

Was it pretty? No.

Was it flawless? No.

Was it inspiring? Yes.

The Cats surprise us all and out tough the Vols with a final score of 63-56.

Antonio Reeves balled out in the second half and ended up leading Kentucky in scoring with 18 points. Oscar Tshiebwe would add 15 points and 13 rebounds and CJ Fredrick finished with 13.

What a win.

