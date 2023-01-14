Saturday Headlines: Road Trip to Knoxville

It’s been a bad month for Kentucky Wildcats basketball fans. We have watched this current team erode from a team in good progress with parts good enough to contend to a fractured team and coaching staff that is an absolute mess on and off the court.

It’s bad enough that Kentucky is getting blown out bad good teams and has now resorted to losing to awful teams on their home floor, but now the nation is once again being exposed to all of the dirty laundry shared by Mitch Barnhart and John Calipari.

Throw all of this in with the fact that Kentucky is on the road facing the Tennessee Volunteers, a team that is one of the best in the country, and it’s looking like an unpleasant Saturday.

There’s enough blame to go around here and I’m not sure how to divvy it up. The coaching staff seemingly isn’t doing their jobs, the players are uninspired and checked out compared to what they were in November/early December, the athletic director basically has to be forced to speak in public, the fans have had it and, on top of all that, there are rumors that interest between Texas and John Calipari is mutual.

Normally I would say go on the road and get a big win to shut everybody up but who out there think that this is possible?

Good times.

Tweets of the Day

Here’s my thing on whether Kentucky is blocking a practice facility from Calipari or not. Does it really matter?



The guy got Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston and assembled the No. 1 recruiting class in America for next season?



We really taking about PRACTICE FACILITIES?? — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 13, 2023

I had agreeing with Jeff Goodman but the man has a point.

It turned out that Kentucky’s wait for Jamarion Wilcox to choose a college was very much worth it. The 5-10, 195-pound running back out of Douglasville, Ga., commits to UK tonight. Ranked No. 146 in the Rivals 250. Chose UK over Auburn, Clemson & Ohio State, among others — Mark Story (@markcstory) January 14, 2023

A big commitment for Kentucky football last night.

Headlines

Mitch Barnhart discucces Kyle Tucker’s article with Matt Jones | KSR- The Kentucky AD is as embattled as Calipari right now. I don’t feel any having heard this interview.

Jamarion Wilcox commits to Kentucky | Cats Pause- Mark Stoops and company ended the recruiting cycle on a high note with two big time offensive commitments this week.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee predictions | Cats Illustrated- I remember having confidence that Kentucky would go into Knoxville and beat Tennessee. That was nice.

Jacob Toppin questionable, Cason Wallace to give it a go | Vaught’s Views- Normally having a player the caliber of Cason Wallace back for a road trip to Tennessee would give me confidence but...yeah.

UK survives the Livvy Dunne Show...and won | UK Athletics- LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is arguably the biggest celeb in college athletics and she draws a massive crowd wherever she goes. UK had to provide extra security for the UK vs. LSU gymnast meet in Rupp last night.

CBS college basketball picks | CBS- Another big Saturday in college basketball. At least Kentucky is getting some picks ATS.

Sean McVey sticking with the Rams | ESPN- There were rumors that the head guy in LA was going to give TV a shot.

Ian Jackson likely to commit this weekend | KSR- The number one player in the 2024 class is set to announce this weekend and it’s expected to be Kentucky. And there are rumors that he will join the 2023 class. This is a shot in the arm that John Calipari REALLy needs.

NFL Playoff and Super Bowl picks | Sporting News- I’m going with Cincy in the AFC and the Niners in the NFC.

