Kentucky vs. Tennessee pregame reading and game thread

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at 12pm ET at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+ or ESPN app.

Finishing the 2020-21 season 9-16, losing to St. Peters in 2022, and losing to South Carolina at home this past Tuesday, these occurrences have set fans into a frenzy over the Kentucky men’s basketball program.

While it will be difficult to mend, a great way to start it would be to get a win today against Tennessee.

The Volunteers are 4-0 in the SEC so far, with a record of 14-2. The only team that’s looked better than them in the conference so far is Alabama, and it’s not by much. The Vols have scorers all over the court, and play lockdown defense.

While CJ Fredrick’s comeback gave this team a spark, Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin are questionable for today, though it looks like Wallace will play.

