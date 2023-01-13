Ian Jackson likely to announce this weekend, per report

One of the top-three players in the class of 2024, Ian Jackson, is nearing a decision and according to Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim, it’s likely to come this weekend.

Jackson is set to play in the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., this coming weekend where a decision could be announced on ESPN.

Jackson visited the Kentucky Wildcats for Big Blue Madness on October 14, with the Wildcats seen as long-time favorites.

However, Jackson is recently coming off back-to-back visits to North Carolina and Arkansas, with North Carolina picking up some steam late in the recruitment.

According to KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, Kentucky does still remain as the leader in the clubhouse for Jackson. However no decision has been made final.

Jackson is ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2024.

The 2024 class is considered to be one of the worst in recent memory, but landing a big fish out of small pond for two seasons from now could be what gets John Calipari and Kentucky fans back on the same page.

