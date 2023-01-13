Cason Wallace plans to play vs. Tennessee, per report

The Kentucky Wildcats are headed to Knoxville for a matchup with a very talented Tennessee Volunteers team Saturday, and as of Friday night, the statuses of Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin have been up in the air.

But according to Jack Pilgrim of KSR, it is expected that Wallace will suit up and play against the Vols on Saturday. Wallace exited the game with back spasms against South Carolina on Tuesday after only playing eight minutes in the first half.

It is no secret how important Wallace is to this team. On the season, he is averaging 11.6 points per game on 47/41 percent shooting splits. He is also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Tennessee enters the game as one of the most elite defensive teams in the country. For Kentucky to stand a chance inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, Wallace needs to be on the court.

Here’s to hoping Wallace is healthy and shows what he’s fully capable of on Saturday.

Check out our recent Bluegrass Banter episode with Pilgrim and others below.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter.