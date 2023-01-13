Bleav in Kentucky talks basketball struggles, Liam Coen return, and more

Another week, another double-dose of Bleav in Kentucky!

On the football edition, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon and Jalen Whitlow discussed the long-awaited return of Liam Coen, who is back as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator after a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams.

On the basketball edition, Hardy and Gershon broke down Tuesday’s debacle vs. South Carolina, if the men’s program has truly hit rock bottom, and how/if they can climb out of this hole.

The guys had plenty more to discuss, so catch both episodes below. Subscribe to the podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and on Spotify.

