Josh Allen named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Former Kentucky Wildcats superstar Josh Allen continues to establish himself as one of the NFL’s best edge defenders.

Now that his Jacksonville Jaguars are in the NFL Playoffs, Allen is starting to get more national recognition.

Following the Jaguars’ Week 18 win over the Tennessee Titans, which clinched the AFC South and a home playoff game, Allen has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The former No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Allen returned a fumble 37 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 2:51 left in the game. He also had six tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, and the fumble recovery.

It marked the Jaguars’ fifth-straight win this season and the franchise’s first AFC South title since 2017.

For the season, Allen started all 17 games and recorded 57 total tackles, six sacks, 22 QB hits, 11 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He also recorded an 82.9 PFF grade, tied for 16th among all edge defenders in 2022.

The future remains extremely bright for this former Cat.

