Kentucky recruits shine in the updated 247 Sports rankings

With the high school basketball season well underway, it is time for the updated rankings to start coming out for the class of 2023.

For the Kentucky Wildcats, John Calipari has put together the top class in the country once again, and seems to have found that recruiting edge he had when he first arrived to Lexington. According to the numbers, this could arguably be the top class Coach Cal has ever brought into Lexington.,

The 247 Sports updated rankings prove just that, as Kentucky has three of the top-five players in the class of 2023 signed for next season.

Leading the way for the class is Aaron Bradshaw (No. 2), who is then followed by Justin Edwards (No. 3) and DJ Wagner (No. 4) inside the top five. Robert Dillingham checked in at No. 13 overall still in the five-star status, and Reed Sheppard had a small slide in the rankings, coming in at No. 44 and four-star prospect in the updated rankings.

This Kentucky class mimics those Calipari has had success with in the past as it features elite playmaking guards, alongside a solid rim-running center. The one piece this class does feature that Kentucky is infamously missed on during Cal’s time in Lexington is the true wing player. He has found that and more in Edwards for next season.

With all of the drama among BBN currently, one thing still remains true. John Calipari can recruit. Now let’s see what he can do with this class.