Thursday Headlines: Has Calipari lost the players?

Has John Calipari lost the Kentucky Basketball players?

It’s not an unreasonable question.

This team has looked slightly off most of the year, but over the last few weeks, they have looked very off and things are not going well in Lexington.

And according to one anonymous coach that’s went up against Kentucky:

“I think he’s lost the players. Their offense is so shitty. He doesn’t run anything for their guards. He has no idea how to use Cason Wallace.”

We’re quickly seeing this team go off the rails and fast, and the body language, the comments by Oscar Tshiebwe about begging Calipari to put in players who would fight, and rumors continuing to swirl about tension between players and coaches, there is a lot of belief that Calipari has totally lost this group.

And that is sad with a group that should be contenders in the SEC this year and should at least be a second-weekend team in the NCAA Tournament.

Overall, just very disappointing.

Tweet of the Day

Kentucky is 62nd in NET.



Iona is 56th. pic.twitter.com/75ePMKDYdK — Jack Grossman (@JackGrossman97) January 11, 2023

Oof.

Headlines

Does UK Basketball have a sense of urgency? - Herald Leader

You’d hope so, but it seems questionable.

What’s gone so wrong for John Calipari and Kentucky? - CatsPause

Travis Branham lays it all out.

Kentucky’s defense is a significant problem - KSR

And one that has seemingly gotten worse all year.

Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital - ESPN

Incredible.

Could Jaguars deal Josh Allen this offseason? - Bleacher Report

The former Cat could find a new home this offseason.

Tua won’t play in wild-card game - Yahoo

A tough loss for the Dolphins.

Could Will Levis head to Vegas? - CBS

Would be an interesting landing spot.