Jamarion Wilcox announcement coming Friday

While the Kentucky Wildcats’ performance vs. South Carolina dampened the mood of many in the BBN, some potentially good news is on the horizon with the football program.

Jamarion Wilcox, arguably Kentucky’s top recruiting target in the 2023 class, is expected to announce his decision on Friday.

Announcement This Friday ! — //\\1//\\ (@JamarionWilcox1) January 11, 2023

The Douglasville (GA) star has been heavily recruited by Kentucky for a while now, and some hoped he would announce a decision on the early signing day, but Wilcox held off.

Wilcox has risen up recruiting rankings in recent months, with Rivals listing him as a top 10 running back in the class, all while programs like Ohio State, Auburn, and Clemson have been in heavy pursuit, but Kentucky is still viewed as the favorite in the recruitment.

Wilcox projects as a player who could come in and make an immediate impact for Kentucky in the backfield. Kentucky lost two running backs in the ‘23 class, but landing Wilcox would more than make up for that.

Even with Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis on the roster, along with the (expected) return of Ramon Jefferson, JuTahn McClain and La’Vell Wright, Wilcox will certainly come in and compete for snaps.

Landing a running back of Wilcox’s caliber, to go along with the talent returning to Kentucky’s offense and transfer additions, along with the return of Liam Coen, would set Kentucky up for what should be a very exciting offense in 2023.

Be on the lookout Friday. This could be a big addition for the Cats.