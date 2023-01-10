Twitter reactions as Kentucky falls to South Carolina

The Kentucky Wildcats returned home tonight as they welcomed South Carolina to Lexington. Unfortunately for the Cats it ended up being one of the worst games this season, as they fall to the Gamecocks, 71-68.

The first half started off about as bad as you could have hoped. Kentucky got in an early hole, and South Carolina never looked back.

Led by Meechie Johnson, the Gamecocks dominated Kentucky from start to finish.

There isn't much to say about this one besides this; where does this team go from here?

With a matchup against Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville, things are looking very likely for a three-game SEC losing streak. After already being on the bubble, you can mark it down that in the next bracket update Kentucky will not be featured.

Can they turn it around? Possibly.

But it’s going to take a completely different performance for the remainder of the season than what we saw tonight.

Thank goodness for Liam Coen.

Here is what Twitter had to say.

Starting five for the Cats ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3ypdHNBWpU — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 10, 2023

Jacob Toppin (right shoulder injury) is out for tonight's game. He is day to day. — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 10, 2023

Kentucky down 11-2 to a DREADFUL South Carolina team — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 11, 2023

UK hasn’t attempted a three and that’s probably because the horrible shooting lineup Cal insisted on playing the first six minutes of the game. — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) January 11, 2023

Jacob Toppin has yet to sit down. Despite the Cats getting blown out, he is bringing the energy on the bench tonight — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) January 11, 2023

South Carolina scored 42 points in the GAME against Tennessee on Saturday.



They just scored 42 in the 1st Half at Rupp Arena. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) January 11, 2023

He went in the locker room after being taken out of the game midway through the First Half https://t.co/6DZbPYqNDC — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 11, 2023

Cason Wallace has a lower back injury and is questionable to return, UK spokesperson tells me. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) January 11, 2023

A fan just got thrown out of Rupp Arena for having a "Please go to Texas" sign — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) January 11, 2023

South Carolina just keeps bombing threes as Kentucky goes underneath screens.



On the other end you would think it was illegal to shoot anything outside of the paint.



Cats trail by 12 and are continuing to feed the ball inside to a bad free throw shooter. — Steven Peake (@StevenPeakeKSR) January 11, 2023

Kentucky has made 6 of its last 8 shot attempts, and Rupp Arena is standing once again -- trying to will this team back into it.



South Carolina 61, Kentucky 56. 8:18 left — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) January 11, 2023

Kentucky can’t guard the ball and they can’t score



Just a disaster — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 11, 2023

From someone else at the Kentucky game right now, me: this is not true https://t.co/uciUr8j4PD — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) January 11, 2023

That is as bad a conference loss as Kentucky has ever suffered. No exaggeration. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 11, 2023

I think we both got karma for arguing about what type of school we are — DeAndre Square (@d_square10) January 11, 2023

Stunned. Sick. Disappointed. Embarrassed. Frustrated.



Also, down right sad.



Nothing coherent is really going to be said right now. However, this is yet another low for Kentucky Basketball. I just don't know what happens from here. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) January 11, 2023

.@KentuckyMBB now has the most losses ever for a team with a defending Naismith National Player of the Year on the roster (6). The previous high was the 1982-1983 Virginia Cavaliers with Ralph Sampson on the roster, they finished the season with a 29-5 record. — Corey Price (@coreyp08) January 11, 2023

