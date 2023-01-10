Liam Coen contract details show he’d have been a top-10 paid assistant last season

The worst kept secret around the Kentucky Wildcats football program was announced on Tuesday, as Liam Coen is returning to Lexington.

Retaking his previous position as offensive coordinator/QBs coach, the program and the university are showing a real commitment to Coen, as they look to further the success Mark Stoops has seen in his time in Lexington.

Contract details have been released, according to Jon Hale of the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Per Hale, Coen actually agreed to the terms of a three-year contract on December 12th. The deal will pay him $1.7 million next season and increase by $100,000 over the next two years.

At the time Coen signed the deal, he would have been the eighth-highest paid assistant coach of the 2022 college football season, according to Hale. Coen would have been tied for the seventh-highest in the 2021 season.

It’s also worth noting that there is no buyout in Coen’s contract, so if he leaves for another job before the end of his contract in June 2026, he won’t owe the school any money.

With some big time money now being paid to Stoops, Coen, and Brad White, the university has made a serious commitment to the football program. Seems like it’s only up from here.

