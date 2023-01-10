Liam Coen officially hired by Kentucky as OC and QBs coach

Liam Coen is officially back with the Kentucky Wildcats!

On Tuesday, the school finally announced that Coen had been hired as the school’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He previously served in that role for the 2021 season, then left to be the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

“I’m very excited to welcome Liam and his family back to Kentucky,” head coach Mark Stoops said in a press release. “It was evident that he made a dramatic impact in the one season he was with our team. He brings a great deal of knowledge, and he also brings an excitement that players and recruits can relate to.”

Under Coen in 2021, the Wildcats ranked fifth in scoring offense at 32.3 points per game and eighth in total offense at 425.2 yards in the SEC, including fifth in rushing offense at 199.5 yards per game.

“Ashley and I are thrilled to be back in Lexington” Coen said in a press release. “I want to thank Coach Stoops and Mitch Barnhart for the amazing opportunity. I also want to thank Coach McVay for his mentorship and guidance and the Rams organization for their support throughout this process. I can’t wait to get to work in helping lead the UK offense and bring a championship to Big Blue Nation!”

Under Coen, quarterback Will Levis finished sixth in the SEC in passing yards with 2,826, while running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson each finished with the second-most rushing (1,379) and receiving yards (1,334), respectively, in the SEC.

Kentucky finished that season with a 10-3 record, including a Citrus Bowl win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Welcome back!

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Kentucky Wildcats news, views and other fun stuff.