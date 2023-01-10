Tuesday Headlines: South Carolina Gameday Edition

Good morning BBN!

After a rough performance against Alabama on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats are returning to Rupp Arena on Tuesday night as they welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks to town.

Currently sitting at 10-5 (1-2) on the season, the Cats will be looking to get back on track with another big game scheduled for Saturday as they head to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Going into tonight’s game all eyes will be on the offense against the Gamecocks. Kentucky had their second-worst field-goal percentage in the Calipari era on Saturday, as that just adds to the criticism of this offensive style that has been played this season. Not saying it needs to be perfect, but there does need to be some progress.

South Carolina comes to Lexington after getting smashed by Tennessee in Columbia on Saturday, as they will also look to bounce back and hope to get their season on track.

Led by former top recruit GG Jackson, the Gamecocks currently sit at 7-8 on the season, and are 0-2 in the SEC.

The Cats will need to make a statement tonight. I would expect a determined team to run out of the locker room for this one.

Tweet of the Day

Tom Leach wastes no time cutting to the chase, asks John Calipari directly about the Texas rumors to start the coach's weekly radio show tonight. Cal says he hasn't talked to anyone. Says his concern is getting his guys right. "I love this job." — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) January 9, 2023

Cal shuts down the Texas rumors.

Headlines

While losing is always tough, UK sophomore forward Daimion Collins knows that the team needs to put Saturday’s loss in the rear-view mirror.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs made quick work of No. 3 TCU on Monday night, posting an easy 65-7 victory.

We will have to wait and see if both will play against South Carolina.

Great news.

Big news for Kentucky Football.

Great to hear this.

Some major changes coming in Nashville.

Let the coaching carousel begin.

A group of whale watchers off the coast of Southern California had the rare privilege of witnessing the moment a grey whale gave birth.