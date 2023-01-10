Kentucky vs. South Carolina game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the South Carolina Gamecocks inside historic Rupp Arena tonight at 7:00 pm ET. You can watch the game on ESPN2 or stream it live at Watch ESPN and with the ESPN app.
To say that Saturday's loss against Alabama was an embarrassment is an understatement. While the first half was competitive, the Cats came out flat in the second while one of the best teams in the country went to town.
It will be hard to rebound from that game, but they will need to do it quickly with conference play ramping up.
The Gamecocks are 7-8 on the season, but they are a feisty team who usually gives Kentucky a tough game. And after the Bama loss, Kentucky is in desperate need of a feel-good performance.
Get ready for the game by checking out some of these pregame reads.
Pregame Reading
- Kentucky vs. South Carolina viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions
- College basketball midseason stat leaders
- Oscar Tshiebwe was taken advantage of in blowout loss at Alabama
- Liam Coen contract details show he’d have been a top-10 paid assistant last season
- Injury Updates on CJ Fredrick and Jacob Toppin
- Liam Coen officially hired by Kentucky as OC and QBs coach
- Tuesday Headlines: South Carolina Gameday Edition
- Mike Pratt to have jersey retired on February 4th at Kentucky vs. Florida game
Go Cats!!!
Loading comments...