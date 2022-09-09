Kentucky at Florida odds, betting trends, expert picks, and a prediction

The first week of SEC Football is in the books, and now we’re turning the page to Week 2 as the Kentucky Wildcats travels to Gainesville for a top 25 matchup with the Florida Gators.

The Wildcats, ranked as the 20th-best team in the country, finds themselves pegged as the underdog for when they suit up against the 12th-ranked Gators. While many in the country will doubt the Wildcats on Saturday night, head coach Mark Stoops and his team will do no such thing.

Read below to find current odds, betting trends, expert picks and a prediction.

Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kentucky is currently a six-point underdog. The game’s over/under is set for 51.5 points. Kentucky’s team total for points is 23.5, and the first-half line is currently UK +3.

Betting Trends

Kentucky

Kentucky is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games.

Kentucky is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 games vs, Florida.

Kentucky is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games vs. SEC foes.

Kentucky is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games played in September.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Kentucky’s last 19 games on the road.

Florida

Florida is 1-7 ATS in its last 8 games.

Florida is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home.

Florida is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games vs. SEC opponents.

Florida is 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games played in September.

Expert Picks

Prediction

If you told me star running back Chris Rodriguez would be available for Saturday night’s game, this prediction may be different. While the return of edge rusher Jordan Wright should help contain star Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, the Gator offense will have the advantage of a home crown and tons of experience across all skill positions.

Kentucky does indeed have their fearless leader — Will Levis — and their true freshman showed signs of greatness last Saturday in their college football debut. However, they’ll severely lack depth in the backfield and their offensive line was worse than shaky against a Miami (OH) pass rush last week that doesn’t have SEC talent.

Kentucky’s coaching, quarterbacking and pure talent will keep them in this one, but Florida seems to have the advantage in more areas than not.

Final Score: Florida 27, Kentucky 23