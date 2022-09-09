Mark Stoops reacts to “soft” comments and John Calipari spat

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting set for their matchup against the Florida Gators and the team is getting extra motivation from media.

Earlier this week, former NFL Pro Bowler Roman Harper called Kentucky “soft” during an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show.

Not only that, but he predicted a dominant win for the Gators this weekend.

“Florida is going to win this game, and I think they’re going to win it pretty handily too. It’s going to look dominant. I’m not trending toward a blowout, but it is in The Swamp, and they do play better, they do play differently.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Mark Stoops made an appearance on Finebaum’s show and was obviously asked about those comments.

“Your people were so kind to play it as I was waiting for you to jump back on after the commercial break so that’s the first I heard of it,” Stoops said. “I’m not worried about that. I understand that comes with it.

“Heck, I wasn’t real pleased with certain facets of the game this past Saturday, but I certainly don’t need anybody to motivate us to get prepared for Florida.”

After some football talk, Finebaum went to another touchy subject and asked Stoops about the issue between him and John Calipari from early August.

Stoops had previously said on his weekly radio show that they had moved on. He backed that up once again this week.

“That’s old news. That’s all good. I’ve commented on that more than I’d like to,” Stoops said. “But like I said, we moved on very very quickly. You understand that, how thick your skin better be, and it was addressed, and we moved on very quickly. I got really important things to do around here, and it’s hard enough, believe me, getting ready for the likes of Florida. So that’s all my concentration is.”

During the interview, Stoops talked also talked about the status of Chris Rodriguez as well as his thoughts about the Gators and the game this Saturday.

You can listen to the entire interview below.

Follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.