Customized UK football player NIL jerseys going on sale soon

Personalized college jerseys have been a thing for decades. However, getting a current student-athlete’s jersey has not been an option.

Well, that is until now.

In the past, the only way to get a student-athlete’s jersey was to wait to buy the jersey until after the player left the school or have them made illegally.

Thanks to NIL, Fanatics reached a group licensing agreement earlier this Summer and just launched its NIL jersey program storefront.

And according to KSR, Kentucky will soon be joining the fun.

Forty schools were immediately available Thursday morning and Kentucky was not among them. A UK spokesperson tells KSR that will soon change. Kentucky is part of the Fanatics pick-a-player NIL replica jersey program. Blank inventory has not arrived for Kentucky and several other schools. Once it has, the product will go on sale to the general public.

The new program allows college football fans to purchase officially licensed apparel featuring the names of their favorite current players and, in turn, gives money back to the student-athletes.

As of now, the NIL jersey storefront features only football jerseys. While basketball jerseys could be a future option, it doesn’t appear that it will be one anytime soon, as Kentucky’s contract with Nike currently restricts player names on jerseys.

It is safe to say, there are going to be a lot of #7 jerseys sold this fall.