Jordan Wright cleared to play

The 20th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will have Jordan Wright available to play Saturday vs. the 12th-ranked Florida Gators.

Wright, a sixth-year senior, was held out of Kentucky’s opener due to an eligibility issue as the school awaited a ruling from the NCAA.

Thankfully, Wright has received clearance to play and will be good to go Saturday when Kentucky faces the Gators in Gainesville, according to Keith Farmer.

BREAKING from @UKFootball :

We are pleased to report that Jordan Wright is available for games and competition immediately. pic.twitter.com/tW10qY8z3Q — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) September 8, 2022

The standout outside linebacker appeared in just six games for the Wildcats last season while battling injuries. In his career, Wright has racked up 106 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 10 passes defended, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception, and two defensive touchdowns.

When healthy, Wright is one of Kentucky’s top edge defenders and will provide a major boost to a Kentucky defense looking to slow down dual-threat QB Anthony Richardson.

Here’s to hoping Chris Rodriguez, who is still being held out due to a similar NCAA issue, is able to make his return soon as well.

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.