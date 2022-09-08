Thursday Headlines: Remembering Guy Morriss

Former Kentucky Wildcats Football coach Guy Morriss passed away this week at the age of 71.

Morriss began his tenure in 1997 as assistant head coach and offensive line coach under Hal Mumme, and then after Mumme’s resignation, took over head coaching duties.

For this writer who is 27 years old, those Kentucky teams under Morriss are among my earliest fond memories of Kentucky Football with guys like Jared Lorenzen, Artose Pinner, Derek Abney, Antonio Hall, Dewayne Robertson, and Sweet Pea Burns leading the Wildcats.

That 2002 group is among my favorites in Kentucky history as a group that was fun to watch and being a small child at the time, provided some of my first very memorable moments of Kentucky Football.

After Morriss left for a few years, it was really good to see him come back to the commonwealth where he coached at Warren Central High School and Lexington Christian Academy.

Morriss will most certainly be missed, and we send our condolences to the Morriss family.

Tweet of the Day

"Here's to you Mr. Robinson... He runs the Wildcats into the lead with a blocked field goal... Touchdown Kentucky!... It's deflected, incomplete. Kentucky stops Florida!"

A look back at the #BoothCam from last season's Florida game.

Presented by @UKBlueChips pic.twitter.com/i3bP6SWafX — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) September 7, 2022

Never gets old.

