Barion Brown was college football’s fastest ball carrier in Week 1

Entering halftime, the Kentucky Wildcats held just a 13-10 lead over Miami (OH) after not being able to capitalize in the red zone.
Coming out of the half, true freshman Barion Brown immediately provided the Wildcats with a game-changing play, returning the half’s opening kickoff for a touchdown.
As impressive as Brown’s return was in the moment — being the first kickoff return touchdown in the Stoops Era — it may be even more impressive in hindsight.
According to a tweet from Recruiting Analytics, Brown was the fastest ball carrier in the country last week with a top speed of 22.0 mph. To put that in perspective, only three players in the NFL ran at the same speed or faster during the 2021 season.
#CFB's Top 5 Fastest Ball Carriers from Week 1— Recruiting Analytics (@RAanalytics) September 6, 2022
1️⃣ Kentucky WR Barion Brown (@BarionBrown) 22.0 mph@UKFootball | #ForTheTeam pic.twitter.com/hPJ8Z0mlYd
Not too bad for the first game of a true freshman, and I have a feeling he has plenty of more highlight plays in his future at Kentucky.
For his efforts, Brown earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
