UK basketball 2022-23 SEC schedule released; game time for Champions Classic set

The 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats basketball schedule continues to come into focus.

Coming into today, we already knew most of the non-conference games and all of the SEC opponents.

Now, the SEC has announced the full league schedule.

In addition to its annual home-and-away opponents of the Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores, Kentucky will also face the Arkansas Razorbacks and Georgia Bulldogs twice during the 2022-23 season.

Kentucky opens SEC play December 28th at home vs. the Missouri Tigers. The regular-season finale will be March 4th on the road vs. the Razorbacks.

In addition, the 2022 Champions Classic times have been confirmed, as Kentucky will face Michigan State at 7 pm ET on November 15th, followed by Duke Blue Devils vs. Kansas Jayhawks as the late game. So maybe we’ll all finally get to bed before 1 am that night.

Here is Kentucky’s 2022-23 schedule as it stands:

Date - Opponent - Location

Nov. 15 - vs. Michigan State - Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

Nov. 29 - BELLARMINE - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Dec. 4 - vs. Michigan - London, England (O2 Arena)

Dec. 17 - vs. UCLA - New York (Madison Square Garden)

Dec. 28 - at Missouri* - Columbia, Mo. (Mizzou Arena)

Dec. 31 - LOUISVILLE - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 3 - LSU* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 7 - at Alabama* - Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Coleman Coliseum)

Jan. 10 - SOUTH CAROLINA* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 14 - at Tennessee* - Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena)

Jan. 17 - GEORGIA* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 21 - TEXAS A&M* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 24 - at Vanderbilt* - Nashville, Tenn. (Memorial Gymnasium)

Jan. 28 - KANSAS - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 31 - at Ole Miss* - Oxford, Miss. (Pavilion at Ole Miss)

Feb. 4 - FLORIDA* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Feb. 7 - ARKANSAS* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Feb. 11 - at Georgia* - Athens, Ga. (Stegeman Coliseum)

Feb. 15 - at Mississippi State* - Starkville, Miss. (Humphrey Coliseum)

Feb. 18 - TENNESSEE* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Feb. 22 - at Florida* - Gainesville, Fla. (Stephen O’Connell Center)

Feb. 25 - AUBURN* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

March 1 - VANDERBILT* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

March 4 - at Arkansas* - Fayetteville, Ark. (Bud Walton Arena)

Home games listed in ALL CAPS; * - Southeastern Conference games

Official game times for the 2022 Champions Classic, per release:



7 PM ET: Kentucky/Michigan State



9:30 PM ET: Duke/Kansas — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 7, 2022

