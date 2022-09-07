Wednesday Headlines: Grade Kentucky’s new home uniforms

The days of Kentucky Wildcats basketball wearing checkerboard uniforms are finally over. Head coach John Calipari teased on Monday night that he was thinking of showing Big Blue Nation the new home uniforms.

Of course, the overwhelming answer to Calipari’s question was yes and UK Athletics delivered those fans’ wish.

First, it was a video from the UK Men’s Basketball Twitter page of unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe showing off the newly designed home uniform.

Enter stage right.



Our new home uniforms have arrived ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uY0Yn0nyLt — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) September 6, 2022

Calipari followed less than 10 minutes later with four close up pictures showing off the front and back of the jersey as well as the shorts.

The new design is certainly a clean look and anything was an upgrade over the checkerboard that had grown incredibly stale.

However, a Final Four appearance and the real possibility of hanging a ninth championship banner in the rafters of Rupp Arena is what really matters, as Kentucky hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament’s final weekend since 2015.

Personally, if I had to give a grade on the new uniforms, it would be a B. Again, they’re an upgrade from what Kentucky had, but they don’t exactly blow me away. I’m indifferent on the gold, too.

What say you on the new Kentucky basketball jerseys? Let us know your grade in the poll below!

