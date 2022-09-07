Wednesday Headlines: Grade Kentucky’s new home uniforms

The days of Kentucky Wildcats basketball wearing checkerboard uniforms are finally over. Head coach John Calipari teased on Monday night that he was thinking of showing Big Blue Nation the new home uniforms.
Of course, the overwhelming answer to Calipari’s question was yes and UK Athletics delivered those fans’ wish.
First, it was a video from the UK Men’s Basketball Twitter page of unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe showing off the newly designed home uniform.
Enter stage right.— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) September 6, 2022
Our new home uniforms have arrived ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uY0Yn0nyLt
Calipari followed less than 10 minutes later with four close up pictures showing off the front and back of the jersey as well as the shorts.
So what do you think, #BBN??? pic.twitter.com/POPXfDh5J0— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) September 6, 2022
The new design is certainly a clean look and anything was an upgrade over the checkerboard that had grown incredibly stale.
However, a Final Four appearance and the real possibility of hanging a ninth championship banner in the rafters of Rupp Arena is what really matters, as Kentucky hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament’s final weekend since 2015.
Personally, if I had to give a grade on the new uniforms, it would be a B. Again, they’re an upgrade from what Kentucky had, but they don’t exactly blow me away. I’m indifferent on the gold, too.
What say you on the new Kentucky basketball jerseys? Let us know your grade in the poll below!
Poll
What grade do you give Kentucky’s new home uniforms?
-
0%
A
-
0%
B
-
0%
C
-
0%
D
-
0%
F
Tweet(s) of the Day
#CFB's Top 5 Fastest Ball Carriers from Week 1— Recruiting Analytics (@RAanalytics) September 6, 2022
1️⃣ Kentucky WR Barion Brown (@BarionBrown) 22.0 mph@UKFootball | #ForTheTeam pic.twitter.com/hPJ8Z0mlYd
No player in college football was faster than Barion Brown in Week 1.
Freshman WR @DaneKey6 caught four passes for 53 yards and his first career touchdown, on a one-yard catch, in his college debut.— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 6, 2022
He is the first true freshman to start the opener at wide receiver since @KeenanBurton in 2003. pic.twitter.com/5EQMBtr7gj
You love to see it.
Headlines
Trio of true freshmen show they can help UK defense - Vaught’s Views
Another reason to be excited for both the present and future.
Bulldogs rise to No. 2 after big win; Gators debut at No. 12 - ESPN
Lots of SEC represented in the Top 25.
How UK is Responding as Offensive Line Shuffles the Deck - KSR
They’ll need to make serious adjustments before Saturday.
Bears’ plans for 326-acre property include domed stadium - ESPN
If only they could draft a capable offense to play inside of it.
Kentucky stays at No. 20 in new AP Poll - KSR
Prime top-25 matchup for the Cats on Saturday.
76ers add Montrezl Harrell on 2-year, $5.2 million deal - ESPN
Former Louisville Cardinal has a new home.
Coaches: Tshiebwe as 2nd best player in CBB for ‘22-23 season - KSR
One more chip on his shoulder.
Doug Pederson compares Trevor Lawrence to Brett Favre - USA Today
Is this the leap year for the former Clemson Tiger?
