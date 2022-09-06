Ramon Jefferson reportedly has a torn ACL

The Kentucky Wildcats football team received some bad news on Tuesday night as the team prepares to head to Gainesville later this week.

Matt Jones of KSR is reporting that running back Ramon Jefferson will likely be out for the season after tearing his ACL in the season opener against Miami (OH) on Saturday night. Jones announced the report via Twitter.

Source tells KSR that RB Ramon Jefferson tore his ACL



He is likely to miss the season but will try to rehab for faster recovery. He may also ask NCAA for another year — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 7, 2022

Jefferson, a transfer from Sam Houston State, had two rushing attempts on Saturday night before leaving the game and returning to the field without his pads.

Mark Stoops also told the media in his press conference Monday afternoon that Jefferson would miss an extended amount of time.

Jefferson spent two season with the Bearkats down in Huntsville (TX), and put up impressive numbers across the board, including being named an AP Second-Team All-American for the 2021 season. He finished his FCS career with 1,907 rushing yards on 299 attempts, which is good enough for an average of 6.4 yards per attempt. He also added 20 touchdowns in his career with the Bearkats.

It’s no secret that Jefferson has the experience that the Cats love to recruit from the transfer portal. Coupled with the absence of Chris Rodriguez early this season, Jefferson was shaping up to play the star role for the program.

As Jones mentioned, Jefferson could try to get a medical redshirt, which would allow him to return for another season in Lexington.

Tough news for all parties involved. Here is to a speedy recovery for Ramon.