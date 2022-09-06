 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News New UK basketball home jerseys revealed

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s new home uniforms

The Cats will have a new look when they take the court this season.

By Adam Haste
/ new
@KentuckyMBB

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to have a different look when they take the court this season as the basketball team will have new uniforms for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Kentucky’s home uniforms are white with curved lettering and blue trim. It also features a gold UK logo on the neck since Kentucky is the gold standard of college basketball.

We do not yet know what the away uniforms look like, but I would imagine they are very similar to the home jerseys, design wise.

What do you think of the new uniforms? Let us know in the comments section!

Here is how Twitter reacted to the new home jerseys.

