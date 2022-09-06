Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s new home uniforms

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to have a different look when they take the court this season as the basketball team will have new uniforms for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Kentucky’s home uniforms are white with curved lettering and blue trim. It also features a gold UK logo on the neck since Kentucky is the gold standard of college basketball.

We do not yet know what the away uniforms look like, but I would imagine they are very similar to the home jerseys, design wise.

What do you think of the new uniforms? Let us know in the comments section!

Here is how Twitter reacted to the new home jerseys.

Enter stage right.



Our new home uniforms have arrived ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uY0Yn0nyLt — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) September 6, 2022

Kentucky has finally done away with the checkerboard. These are sharp!! https://t.co/KvX2fpsx97 — Michael Beard (@AllMikedUp_) September 6, 2022

READY TO RUN THROUGH A BRICK WALLpic.twitter.com/xkFVsTmRSO — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) September 6, 2022

Why does everyone care so much about jerseys dont kill me just a question — lance (@lanceware55) September 6, 2022

Big Blue Nation is more passionate about jerseys than most fanbases are over their actual roster lmao — Things #BBN Likes (@ThingsBBNLikes) September 6, 2022

I have a pretty low bar. If they have some blue, some white and say Kentucky on them I’m probably going to like them. Obviously some are better than others and these look sharp.



I’d guess same design for road but blue? — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) September 6, 2022

Can’t wait to see the road blues! Always have been my favorite of the uniforms in the past — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) September 6, 2022

Wow we’re really back… — Michael Beard (@AllMikedUp_) September 6, 2022

Really classic look for the new Kentucky home basketball uniforms, which is all the fans ever wanted anyways. Less is more. To me, they are somewhat reminiscent of the jerseys from 1998-2005 with the racing stripes down the side and the gray accents. pic.twitter.com/1xswuyB5uk — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) September 6, 2022

Stripes on one side of the shorts and not the other is interesting but I like it. The "KENTUCKY" across the chest looks so good I'll overlook the mating birds on the belt. 10/10 https://t.co/zvYpLAzTG7 — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) September 6, 2022

The road version of those are going to be as well. Maybe we can get a black alternate to use for special games — Fifth Quarter Kentucky (@FQKentucky) September 6, 2022

Kentucky and Nike got this one right. (That newer, staple-remover-looking Wildcat head logo on the shorts probably could've been left off, but otherwise, this is a nice, clean, traditional look.) https://t.co/ZawyA9n3vx — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) September 6, 2022

A subtle nod to the 30th anniversary of Kentucky's 1992-93 Final Four team? pic.twitter.com/elZVBNQsl9 — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) September 6, 2022

A closer look at our new home uniforms pic.twitter.com/KqTrtxqn5d — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) September 6, 2022

