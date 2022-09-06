Woman arrested outside home of John Calipari and charged with trespassing

A woman was arrested outside the home of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari on Tuesday, according to the Kentucky Kernel and LEX18.

The woman allegedly tried to gain entry to the property while looking for someone that does not live at the residence before police were called to the scene and made the arrest. The incident happened around 11 am ET, and police arrived at the property around 11:30 am ET.

The woman has since been taken into custody and charged with trespassing and six counts of theft by deception. Police say the woman was in possession of stolen credit cards from around the country that are unrelated to Calipari.

UK has since released the following statement via school spokesperson Jay Blanton:

“The issue is not related to Coach Calipari or his family. Some charges are being filed related to trespassing and other issues. Again, none of them are in relation to the coach or his family. That’s all we can say at this time.”

A scary situation thankfully appears to be over with no one getting hurt.

We will update this post if any more details on the matter are released to the public.