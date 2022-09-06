Tuesday Headlines: Kentucky Wildcats in the new college football rankings

Good morning BBN. Hope you all had a wonderful Labor Day Weekend.

This is easily one of, if not the most exciting time of the year for sports fans, as college football is back in full force, while the NFL makes its long-awaited return this week.

Following a three-day weekend, the latest college football top 25 polls and power rankings are being unveiled today.

Don’t expect the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats to make much of a jump, if any, following their win over Miami (OH). In fact, don’t be shocked at all if the previously-unranked Florida Gators jump the Wildcats after the former scored arguably the biggest Week 1 win of any program, beating No. 7 Utah in the first game of the Billy Napier era.

We’ll be uploading the latest top 25 polls and power rankings throughout the day as they’re released, so follow along to see where Kentucky checks in.

Men’s Soccer Battle of the Bluegrass Takes Place in Lexington on Tuesday

The annual post-Labor Day matchup will be the 28th head-to-head meeting of the two programs. The Wildcats hold a 14-8-5 all-series record with the Cardinals.

Rutherford Wins SEC Player of the Week, Two Others Honored

Kentucky Volleyball opposite Reagan Rutherford was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week.

Barion Brown Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Brown was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after racing for a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in his collegiate debut, the league announced Monday.

Can the new ‘Big Blue Wall’ rise to the moment at Florida?

With star running back Christopher Rodriguez unavailable and UK breaking in four new starters into “The Big Blue Wall,” Kentucky was held to 50 yards rushing on 26 attempts vs. Miami.

Mark Stoops wants Kentucky to Crank Up Intensity against Florida, Anthony Richardson

The Kentucky defense will have its hands full against Florida's superstar quarterback, Anthony Richardson.

Mark Stoops pleased with Will Levis' performance in season-opener

After further review, Mark Stoops is even more pleased with quarterback Will Levis’ performance vs. Miami (OH), even if Levis was critical of his Game 1 performance.

Kentucky's running back depth to be tested with three RB's likely out

The sudden lack of bodies at the position leaves Kavosiey Smoke, who ran for 32 yards on seven attempts and caught two passes for 16 yards, as the starting running back for Week 2 and likely in for a major workload vs. the Gators.

Mark Stoops Monday Press Conference

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops previews Kentucky's Week 2 clash with Florida while updating the status of several MIA Wildcats.

Special teams arguably Kentucky’s strongest unit in Week 1 win

“It was a really solid effort in the special teams. Really, a big piece of the game,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. “Had a blocked punt, as well.”

Good sign? UK wins opener, but not happy with play

One obvious reason might be that for the first time in Stoops’ 10 seasons in Lexington, the Cats are not in the role of the underdog. Instead of being picked to finish near the bottom, UK was voted second-best in the SEC East in July.

Kaden Moorman all-in on Kentucky recruiting multiple running backs

Kentucky already has two running backs committed to the class of 2023, but Kaden Moorman is all-in on bringing in another.

How College Football Playoff expansion will affect realignment, job security and the future of the sport

Minnesota in 1960 and LSU in 2007 remain the only two-loss teams to win national championships. That’s it. In the history of the game, but that could change very soon with a 12-team playoff field.

Florida State spoils Brian Kelly's LSU coaching debut - 'The reality is we've got some learning to do'

A blocked extra point attempt halted LSU's fourth-quarter comeback and sent the Tigers to an 0-1 start under new coach Brian Kelly, as Florida State hung on for the 24-23 victory. "We've got to coach better, and we've got to play better," Kelly said.

22 people who will shape the 2022 NFL season

Which coaches, executives and players will have the biggest impact between now and the final whistle of Super Bowl LVII? With another season of football finally upon us, Judy Battista highlights 22 people who will shape the 2022 NFL campaign.

