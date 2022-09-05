Kentucky basketball to reveal new uniforms on Tuesday

The time has finally come for the reveal of the new Kentucky Wildcats basketball uniforms.

After announcing that new uniforms would be coming back in June, John Calipari took to Twitter on Monday night to tease the reveal scheduled for Tuesday.

I was just sitting here thinking maybe we should show the #BBN our new home uniforms tomorrow.



What do you think, @KentuckyMBB?? — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) September 6, 2022

Although there have been some mixtures of alternates throughout the last few years, this will be the first change in the uniforms for the Cats since the 2016-17 season.

It will also likely be the end of the checkerboard era to the delight of many fans.

With the reveal of the Bahamas uniforms just over a month ago now, it is expected that the white uniform will be similar to what we saw the team wear in Nassau. For the others, that seems to be somewhat of the surprise.

Uniform reveals are always tons of fun. Tomorrow should be a mixture of excitement and hot takes for those that find them ugly. Can’t wait.

Go Cats!