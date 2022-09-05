Drew Brown joins Issel and Louie on ESPN 680

It’s an electric time of year in the Commonwealth as football returned to Kroger Field on Saturday night.

After Kentucky’s acceptable but not overly encouraging performance against Miami (OH), we at least finally have some real data to dissect.

Along those lines, I’ll be joining Dan Issel and Louis Rabaut on ESPN680 each Monday morning to talk about the previous weekend’s action while looking ahead at the Cats’ next opponent.

Issel and Louie comes on the airwaves each weekday morning between 10-12 PM ET.

You can listen locally in the Louisville Area by tuning into 105.7 FM or 680 AM. Then there’s of course a streaming option using the iHeart app and podcast link following the conclusion of the show.

I’m looking forward to hopefully recapping UK’s 10+ wins with Issel and Louie on Monday mornings!

Some topics we hit in Week 1:

Top takeaways from Kentucky’s 37-13 win over Miami (Ohio)

Offensive and Defensive line assessments and expectations.

The wild environment that will be Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. How will the Cats handle the insane road environment?

Praising Kentucky’s newfound skill-position depth.

Can UK get their running game going without Chris Rodriguez against an SEC defense?

Hopefully you’ll check out the show and following along each Monday moving forward!

Issel and Louie - @BigBlueDrew33 Joins - Hour 1 - 9/5/2022 https://t.co/OHw4D5lCfY — ESPN Louisville (@ESPN680) September 5, 2022

