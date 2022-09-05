The Kentucky Wildcats’ backfield has quickly gone from being a major strength to a major question mark.

We already knew star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. would be out for the first 3-4 games due to an unknown issue.

Now, Kentucky is without one of his backups in Sam Houston state transfer Ramon Jefferson, who left Saturday’s win over Miami (OH) with an injury.

During his Monday press conference, head coach Mark Stoops announced that Jefferson will be out indefinitely.

“Ramon will be out for several weeks,” Stoops revealed. “For the extended future, Ramon will be out.”

Making matters worse is JuTahn McClain also left Saturday’s game due to injury. Stoops said McClain is now considered “week-to-week.”

As for Rodriguez and star linebacker Jordan Wright, who also missed last week due to an unknown issue, Stoops still could not reveal how long those two will be out. Neither was listed on this week’s depth chart.

“I don’t have anything I can report,” Stoops stated. “I’ve always been transparent with you, tried to be the best I can. There are things going on, layers to this, that I’ve been advised I really can’t comment on it.

Last year at Sam Houston Season, Jefferson ran for 1,155 yards and 13 scores on 173 carries, earning him FCS Second-Team All-American honors from the Associated Press. He was rated a 4-star transfer by 247 Sports. He entered the transfer portal this offseason and landed at Kentucky.

McClain, now in his third season with the Wildcats, had 34 runs for 165 yards to go with six catches for 42 yards and one score during the 2021 season with the Wildcats.

With those two out, Stoops expects redshirt freshman La’Vell Wright to get more touches this week when Kentucky takes on the Florida Gators.

Below, you can see a replay of Stoops’ Monday press conference via UK Athletics.

