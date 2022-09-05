Kentucky running back room looks iffy going into Florida game

With Chris Rodriguez sidelined for multiple games, the Kentucky Wildcats had to rely on some new (and older) legs in the backfield on Saturday against Miami (OH).

Kavosiey Smoke got the nod at starter in Week 1, but the Wildcats did trot out FCS transfer Ramon Jefferson as well as third-year back JuTahn McClain, who played a good amount last season.

Well, both Jefferson and McClain went down with injuries against the RedHawks, leaving the Wildcats thin at the running back position heading to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators.

Jefferson had two rushes for 10 yards and McClain had six rushes for 16 yards.

Kentucky mustered up only 50 rushing yards total, a far cry from past seasons and games. Not having Rodriguez is a big part of that, but the offensive line, replacing four starters, got abused by the RedHawks as well.

“It’s a good thing we have some depth at that position,” Mark Stoops said after the game. “Running backs, they do have a tendency to get beat up. We’ll see what the extent of these injuries are.”

We should find out today the status of both Jefferson and McClain.