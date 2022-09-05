Monday Headlines: Mark Stoops on becoming UK’s all-time winningest coach

Good morning BBN. We here at A Sea of Blue hope you’re having a wonderful and safe holiday weekend!

One of the biggest storylines from the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over Miami (OH) was Mark Stops tying Bear Bryant as the program’s all-time winningest head coach.

In an interview with Darrel Bird of CatsPause, Stoops discussed the impending moment when he becomes Kentucky’s all-time winningest coach all alone at the top.

“Usually when you’re in this position the proper response is to stay in the moment, control what you can control,” Stoops said. “But I would be lying if I said it didn’t mean something. It does mean something.”

The best part of the interview was Stoops’ reason for this becoming such a special moment for him: He wants to make mama proud.

“I want my mother to be there and for her to have two sons who are the all-time winningest coaches at their respective programs in the Power Five,” Stoops said, alluding to brother Bob Stoops being Oklahoma’s all-time winningest coach. “That would mean something and I would like my mother to see that. I want her to enjoy that.”

It’s a great read, so be sure to check out the full CatsPause interview!

Tweet of the Day

Taylor Hawkins’ son playing My Hero with the Foo Fighters in their first show since Taylor died is incredibly moving. pic.twitter.com/mz6m470S1c — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) September 4, 2022

Beautiful.

Your Headlines

Stoops talks openly about emotions of passing Bear Bryant as UK’s winningest coach

Stoops was 12-26 during the brutal rebuilding days, losing nearly 70 percent of the time. Since then, he has flipped the script to go 48-27, a 64 percent win percentage. Included are 10 wins in 2018 and 2021, giving Stoops two of UK’s four 10-win seasons.

Running Back Depth Already a Question for Kentucky Ahead of Florida

Jefferson, the senior transfer from Sam Houston State totaled just a pair of carries for 10 yards before exiting the game midway through the first quarter. McClain, after being featured more in the second half, went down after a run early in the fourth.

College football rankings: ESPN updates FPI Top 25 after Week 1

One of the most impressive Week 1 showings was Florida's late-game win over Utah, a team from out west many have picked to reach the College Football Playoff this fall, but it still wasn't enough for the Gators to pass Kentucky in the latest FPI.

Three Plays: Kentucky gets contributions from all phases in first win

Kentucky’s passing game set the tone early, but a dominant third quarter start turned a close game into a blowout.

Kentucky vs. Miami (Ohio) After Action Review

KSR’s Freddie Maggard breaks down his pregame goals for Kentucky following the Wildcats’ 37-13 win over Miami (OH) on Saturday.

Kentucky football: 3 things we liked, 3 things we didn't like from Week 1

It’s a bizarre moment for UK’s starting quarterback to pass for 303 yards and be a little disappointing. But expectations are high for Levis and while the highlights were there, Kentucky needs more consistency from its quarterback.

Kentucky Wildcats will be underdogs vs. Florida Gators

This matchup will prove pivotal in the SEC East race, and the Wildcats are certainly going to have their hands full against the Gators and standout quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Three takeaways from Kentucky football’s opening-night win over Miami (Ohio)

One major preseason question for these Kentucky Wildcats was how UK would replace wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who caught 104 passes for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago? Simple, the Cats just recruited another wide receiver named Robinson.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey unsure College Football Playoff will expand early

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey says there is too much to do before the expanded College Football Playoff can take place and that every conference will have to get on the same page to make significant changes in a hurry.

College football is back! So are Georgia and Bama, and maybe even USC

Sometimes the things we think we know are actually true, like Georgia and Alabama still being dominant and the Pac-12 already losing all its playoff hope in Week 1. But we had our fair share of surprises too.

College football rankings, grades: Ohio State earns 'A+', Oregon gets 'F' in Week 1 report card

Week 1 in college football was full of statement wins, upset losses and big debuts for national title contenders

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 1

It's only Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, but the Pac-12 is unfortunately already in midseason form, quickly playing its way out of the CFP.

Items stolen from Virginia Tech Hokies players' lockers during loss at Old Dominion

Virginia Tech players had items stolen from their lockers in the visiting locker room during Friday's upset loss at Old Dominion.

Friends Saved Over a Million Gallons of Paint From Landfill by Rescuing and Remixing it to Give it New Color

Two friends have saved more than 1.05 million gallons of paint from landfills by rescuing and remixing them for sale at cheap price.