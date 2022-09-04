Olivier Sarr inks Exhibit 10 deal with Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers drafted Shaedon Sharpe seventh-overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, and they’ll be bringing in another former Wildcat in Olivier Sarr.

The Blazers are signing Sarr to an Exhibit 10 deal, so it doesn’t guarantee him a spot on the final 15-man roster.

Sarr offers solid size and decent playmaking. He spent 22 games with the Thunder last season, and at just 23, he does have potential to continue improving as well, so hopefully he can find a home in Portland.

The Blazers also added Gary Payton II from Golden State this offseason, continuing to make enough moves to keep superstar Damian Lillard at peace in Portland, especially after they traded CJ McCollum last season.

As for Sarr, the news of his signing was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing free agent center Olivier Sarr to an Exhibit 10 deal, sources tell ESPN. Sarr, 23, played 22 games for OKC a season ago after going undrafted out of Kentucky. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 4, 2022

The 7-foot Sarr averaged 7 points per game in 19.1 minutes of action last season with OKC. It is relatively insane to think he’s remained unsigned as Sarr shot 57% from the field and 45% from deep.

He has the talent and potential to be a quality rotational player on a contending team. This is a good win-win signing as Sarr should be able to edge out a spot in the final roster and continue competing in Portland.