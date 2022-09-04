The first top-10 team of the season went down as the Utah Utes traveled most of the way across the United States and played the University of Florida in “The Swamp.” It was arguably the most thrilling game of the night with several challenging that claim.

Florida was able to beat the No. 7 team in the nation behind a phenomenal outing from quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson played in seven games last season, so fans weren’t given a full, complete opportunity to see what the now-junior is capable of.

While he barely crossed three digits in passing yards, Richardson ran for over 100 yards which certainly made up for it. He ended the game with 106 rushing yards on 11 attempts and three touchdowns, chipping in 168 through the air on 17/24 passing.

The Gators won 29-26.

The Wildcats, who have won four-straight bowl games, kicked off their season with a dominating win over the Miami RedHawks.

The Cats covered as 15-point favorites, winning 37-13. Will Levis, who is projected to be a top-ten pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, put on a show, throwing for three touchdowns. He went for 303 yards through the air on just 21 completions.

He did have an interception which is notable as accuracy is one of the larger negatives in his scouting report. However, his size and dual-threat nature more than make up for that correctable flaw.

With high expectations after barely missing the AP top-ten last season (11, 15, 12 and 18 in back-to-back weeks), Kentucky will look to head down south, like Utah, and come out with a win.

However, ESPN NFL Draft guru Todd McShay will have his eyes set on something else, calling this “the best QB scouting matchup of the first month of the CFB season.”

After what we’ve seen tonight; I can’t wait to scout Florida QB Anthony Richardson live next week vs Kentucky. Richardson vs. UK QB Will Levis is the best QB scouting matchup of the first month of the CFB season. — Todd McShay (@McShay13) September 4, 2022

Pro Football Network placed Richardson at No. 5 and Levis at No. 6 (Levis is far lower than in most rankings). However, that’s just to give a glimpse of the high-level talent at the most position in football.

Those two on display this coming Saturday will be a show for fans and analysts. Let’s just hope it lives up to the hype.

