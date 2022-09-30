Ole Miss star Zach Evans expected to play against Kentucky

The 4-0 Kentucky Wildcats will meet the 4-0 Ole Miss Rebels in what could be the best game of the weekend. Kickoff from Vaught–Hemingway Stadium is set for noon ET on Saturday, October 1st.

The Wildcats sit No. 7, while the Rebels are No. 14 in the AP Poll. When both teams hit the field this week, Ole Miss star Zach Evans will likely be included.

Per Chuck Rounsaville of On3’s Ole Miss Spirit, Evans will play this weekend after suffering a hip injury against Tulsa. Rounsaville added that Ole Miss wide receiver Jaylon Robinson is also expected to play.

Evans has been the team’s starting running back and arguably their most electric player. He’s totaled 365 rushing yards through four games. What’s even more impressive is that he’s done that on 56 carries. A 6.2 yards-per-carry average is very good in college football.

This past offseason, Evans transferred to Ole Miss from TCU where he spent two seasons.

Ole Miss, unlike Kentucky, which went to and beat Florida, hasn’t played any real top competitors, struggling to down Tulsa a week ago.

If Ole Miss were to be without Evans, freshman running back Quinshon Judkins has led the team in carries with 70 and has 429 yards, which is a similar 6.1 average. So there doesn’t appear to be much dropoff between the two backs.

Ole Miss will be favorites on Saturday, and the news coming in about Evans may help increase that line a bit.