Kentucky vs. Ole Miss odds, expert picks, and a prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels will clash in a battle of two top 15 teams on Saturday.

With so much on the line for both teams, can you remember the last time Kentucky football had a game of this magnitude? The Wildcats are currently ranked as the No. 7 team in the Associated Press poll, with the Rebels ranked No. 14.

A win for Kentucky would drastically improve their resume for a spot inside the top five and further fuel their momentum for a schedule that’s about to present real challenges in the coming weeks.

Winning at Ole Miss won’t be an easy task, though, and the oddsmakers certainly understand that. See below for Saturday’s odds, betting trends, expert picks and a prediction.

Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kentucky is currently a 7-point underdog on the road at Ole Miss. DraftKings expects the game to be a high-scoring affair, with the game total set at 54.5 points. Kentucky’s team point total is set at 23.5 with the point total set at 30.5 for Ole Miss. Click here for more game lines and props provided by DraftKings.

Betting Trends

Kentucky

Kentucky is 5-1-1 ATS in its last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Kentucky’s last 5 games.

Kentucky is 8-0 SU in its last 8 games.

Kentucky is 2-6 SU in its last 8 games against Mississippi.

Kentucky is 0-10 SU in its last 10 road games vs. SEC West foes

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Kentucky’s last 20 games on the road.

Kentucky is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games vs. SEC foes

Ole Miss

Ole Miss is 8-1 SU in their last 9 games.

Ole Miss is 10-0 SU in its last 10 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Ole Miss’ last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in Ole Miss’ last 6 games vs SEC opponents

Ole Miss is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games vs. SEC East foes

Expert Picks

Prediction

There are several reasons to love Kentucky this weekend. Star running Chris Rodriguez makes his season debut, Kentucky’s receiving core looks to be the best in decades and the Wildcats have one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football.

However, there are also some concerns surrounding the Kentucky football team and their chances on Saturday. J.J. Weaver remains out with an injury, Kentucky’s offensive line has not held up well in pass protection and Oxford, Mississippi is an incredibly tough place to play.

Both offenses will have their share of success on Saturday, but Kentucky’s defense and advantage on special teams should tilt the scales in their favor. This matchup should have everyone watching on the edge of their seats up until the final seconds of the game.

Final Score: Kentucky 33, Ole Miss 30