Friday Headlines: Tua Tagovailoa Edition

Miami Dophins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a frightening injury during Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was taken to the ground on this play below and had what appeared to be a potential second concussion in five days. He was taken out on a stretcher and an ambulance took him to the University of Cincinnati medical center. Later on in the evening the team did release a statement saying “he is conscious and has movement in all his extremities” but didn’t elaborate any further than that statement.

This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022. pic.twitter.com/D8S8eEbgda — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022

Tagovailoa went down during last Sunday’s game vs. the Buffalo Bills, too, and showed concussion-like symptoms immediately after the hit but he and the team said after the game that it was a “back injury.”

Speculating is the last thing any of us need to do at this point. However, that doesn’t mean an investigation into the team and their decision making/transparency surrounding Tagovailoa isn’t warranted. The biggest impact fans and people reading this is to pray for Tagovailoa and that he’ll be able to make a full recovery from these two injuries.

Tweet of the Day

Ft Myers Beach is effectively gone, almost no emergency crews yet. These poor people need so much help… pic.twitter.com/5uLo26zFMZ — Max Olson (@MesoMax919) September 29, 2022

This is incredibly awful.

Headlines

Rich Scangarello knows Chris Rodriguez is a difference maker - Vaught’s Views

He’ll look to make a difference this Saturday at Ole Miss.

J.J. Weaver is shooting to return from injury next week - KSR

They’ll wish they had him this weekend.

Now comes the hard part for Kentucky football - Vaught’s Views

It’s time to prove the doubters wrong.

Chris Livingston exchanges star role for winning basketball at Kentucky - KSR

Love this mentality.

Buccaneers and Chiefs meet in Super Bowl 55 rematch - USA Today

Who’s your pick?

Ole Miss Tempo will keep the Kentucky Defense on its Toes - KSR

UK offense will need to have long drives to help the defense.

Chiefs- Buccaneers game to remain in Tampa after Hurricane Ian - ESPN

Prayers to everyone in Florida.

ESPN will interrupt Kentucky vs. Ole Miss for Aaron Judge Watch - KSR

This is getting old... fast.