Friday Headlines: Tua Tagovailoa Edition

Miami Dophins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a frightening injury during Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was taken to the ground on this play below and had what appeared to be a potential second concussion in five days. He was taken out on a stretcher and an ambulance took him to the University of Cincinnati medical center. Later on in the evening the team did release a statement saying “he is conscious and has movement in all his extremities” but didn’t elaborate any further than that statement.
This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022. pic.twitter.com/D8S8eEbgda— Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022
Tagovailoa went down during last Sunday’s game vs. the Buffalo Bills, too, and showed concussion-like symptoms immediately after the hit but he and the team said after the game that it was a “back injury.”
Uh oh, Tua is not okay… #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/epCxe5h5Je— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 25, 2022
Speculating is the last thing any of us need to do at this point. However, that doesn’t mean an investigation into the team and their decision making/transparency surrounding Tagovailoa isn’t warranted. The biggest impact fans and people reading this is to pray for Tagovailoa and that he’ll be able to make a full recovery from these two injuries.
