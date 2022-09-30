 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Headlines: Tua Tagovailoa Edition

Prayers that Tagovailoa will make a full recovery from injuries suffered on Thursday night.

By John Morgan Francis
Miami Dophins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a frightening injury during Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was taken to the ground on this play below and had what appeared to be a potential second concussion in five days. He was taken out on a stretcher and an ambulance took him to the University of Cincinnati medical center. Later on in the evening the team did release a statement saying “he is conscious and has movement in all his extremities” but didn’t elaborate any further than that statement.

Tagovailoa went down during last Sunday’s game vs. the Buffalo Bills, too, and showed concussion-like symptoms immediately after the hit but he and the team said after the game that it was a “back injury.”

Speculating is the last thing any of us need to do at this point. However, that doesn’t mean an investigation into the team and their decision making/transparency surrounding Tagovailoa isn’t warranted. The biggest impact fans and people reading this is to pray for Tagovailoa and that he’ll be able to make a full recovery from these two injuries.

Tweet of the Day

This is incredibly awful.

