Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Miami (OH)

College football is finally here, as the Kentucky Wildcats kicked off their 2022 season with a matchup against Miami (OH).

It was not a good start for the Cats on defense when Miami went 75 yards in 13 plays to take an early 7-0 lead.

However, Will Levis and the offense quickly responded going 79 yards in just 5 plays to tie the game at 7.

Kentucky forced a punt but on 4th and 2 from the Miami 4-yard-line, Levis stared down his tight end and Miami came up with an interception.

The defense answered the call forcing and blocking Miami’s punt giving the offense a short field.

Unfortunately, the Cats could not find the end zone and had to settle for a field goal making it 10-7.

Miami would answer right back with a field goal of their own and this one was sitting at 10-10 with 6 minutes remaining in the half.

After each team exchanged punts, the Cats would get the ball with two minutes left in the half.

Levis put together a solid drive that ended in another field goal as the Cats took a 13-10 lead into the break.

The second half got off to a fantastic start as true freshman Barion Brown took the opening kickoff to the house to extend the lead to 20-10.

Two plays later the Cats’ defense forced a fumble that was recovered by Keidron Smith and returned to the 8-yard-line.

Levis then found Chauncey Magwood in the back of the end zone for the touchdown extending the lead to 27-10.

Miami then put together a solid drive, but the Kentucky defense held them out of the end zone and forced a field goal making it 27-13.

After exchanging punts, Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffolo lined up and drilled a 50-yard field goal to make it 30-13.

In the 4th quarter, Levis put together one of the better drives of the night and found true freshman receiver Dane Key for the 1-yard touchdown pushing the lead to 37-13.

That would be the end of the scoring as the Cats move to 1-0 on the season with a 37-13 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

Probably the most people for an Opening game here in Lexington in a long, long time — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 3, 2022

Miami scores a touchdown on the opening drive. Bad series for the Kentucky defense. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) September 3, 2022

Tayvion Robinson told me this week he wants to move past the Wan'Dale Robinson comparisons.



Not gonna happen after a 45-yard catch-and-run on his first play as a Wildcat. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) September 3, 2022

Hello, Mr. Robinson. — John Huang (@KYHuangs) September 3, 2022

Dane Key with his first catch as a Wildcat for a first down over the middle to give UK a 1st and goal opportunity. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) September 3, 2022

Bates is here for your first Wildcat Touchdown!



Let’s use a TE baby! — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 3, 2022

It'll be tough for Will Levis to get his Heisman stats without giving up some points, folks. Stoops out here playing chess. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) September 3, 2022

Great first drive by Scangarello. Continues to show these NFL guys know how to script a first drive — Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) September 3, 2022

Defense is doing well at stopping the run but we have the same issue as last year.. not enough QB PRESSURE — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) September 3, 2022

Might serve us well to grab a Robinson at WR in the portal every year lol — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) September 3, 2022

Two trips to the red zone and we came away with 3 points…



C-Rod is being missed in a big way today. — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 3, 2022

This reminds me a lot of the Tennessee-Chattanooga matchup from last season — Angelo Carriero (@AngeloMediaLex) September 4, 2022

Five new starters and a third different offensive line coach in three years is a recipe for bad, at least for Game 1. — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) September 4, 2022

Last three times inside the 20 for UK and they come away for a total of 6 points



That’s not great — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 4, 2022

Kentucky with a grand total of 28 yards rushing in the first half. Anyone else miss CRod? — John Huang (@KYHuangs) September 4, 2022

Will Levis has 205 passing yards in the first half. He only went over 200 yards in five games last year. — Troy Howell (@teeroyhowell) September 4, 2022

Barion Brown showing off that world-class speed on that kick return. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) September 4, 2022

Why do players even think about dropping the ball near the goal line? — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) September 4, 2022

14:47 3Q - Kentucky 20, Miami of Ohio 10



Freshman Barion Brown's 100-yard kickoff return for a TD is the first since Derrick Locke vs. Louisville in 2009. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) September 4, 2022

Really glad that was a TD. He earned it and not trying to talk about that BS all week.



Barion Brown housed it. End of story. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) September 4, 2022

Kentucky rolling now. Keidron Smith recovers a Miami fumble in stride and returns it to the 8-yard line.



Tyrell Ajian forced the fumble. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) September 4, 2022

Will Levis connects with Magwood, The Cats are cruising just one minute into the the second half.



Kentucky 27- Miami 10 — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 4, 2022

These true freshmen are obvious in a positive light. — Freddie Maggard (@FredMaggard606) September 4, 2022

Levis has had some big drops from Receivers in key situations



With such a deep WR/RB room that will cause loss of playing time — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 4, 2022

Stoops was not kidding about Matt Ruffolo extending his range — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) September 4, 2022

Cats have been outrushed 109-42 heading into the final quarter. This has been Chris Rodriguez "closer" time during his career. Will be interesting to see if they can grind out some long drives to finish the job tonight. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) September 4, 2022

What a play by Keaten Wade on third and long. The true freshman was quick to identify the screen, then lowered the wood.



UK's true freshman have been outstanding on defense. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) September 4, 2022

JJ Weaver is a dog! I Love it. — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 4, 2022

The receivers have been better than I thought they would be. The offensive line has been worse. Going to be an interesting game in the Swamp. — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) September 4, 2022

That will not be the last big hit for freshman linebacker @KeatenWade . Really believe he is a future star — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) September 4, 2022

La'Vell Wright with the best play of the day by a UK running back: A powerful pass pro block that let Will Levis find Barion Brown 38 yards down the field. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) September 4, 2022

Plenty to be concerned about in sometimes-wobbly 37-13 Kentucky win over Miami of Ohio, but Will Levis (21-32, 303 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT) was solid and the three new go-to receivers — Robinson + freshmen Brown and Key — look really good. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) September 4, 2022

It wasn’t the prettiest, but overall a very solid win for Kentucky!



Plenty of room for improvement heading into The Swamp. I like the talent though. Some of these freshman are real difference makers like we haven’t seen in Lexington very often.



I like my team!#22onMe — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) September 4, 2022

Kentucky ends the night with a scoring opp stop with a good amount of 2s in the ballgame. Thought Brad White's group really did some good things after that scripted TD drive to start the game. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) September 4, 2022

Brad White doesn’t get enough credit. The man can put a defense on the field. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) September 4, 2022

With this win tonight, Head Coach Mark Stoops will tie Bear Bryant for the most wins as a Kentucky head coach.



He we will look to surpass in the swamp. — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 4, 2022

Will Levis with his fourth 300-yard passing game and fifth 3+ TD game in 14 starts at Kentucky — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) September 4, 2022

Florida picks off Utah’s second-and-goal pass into the end zone with about 20 seconds left to secure upset win over No. 7 Utes. Looks like Cats and Gators could be a ranked matchup next weekend. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) September 4, 2022

