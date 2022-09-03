 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Miami (OH)

The Cats pull away in the second half to get the Week 1 win.

By Adam Haste
Miami Ohio v Kentucky Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

College football is finally here, as the Kentucky Wildcats kicked off their 2022 season with a matchup against Miami (OH).

It was not a good start for the Cats on defense when Miami went 75 yards in 13 plays to take an early 7-0 lead.

However, Will Levis and the offense quickly responded going 79 yards in just 5 plays to tie the game at 7.

Kentucky forced a punt but on 4th and 2 from the Miami 4-yard-line, Levis stared down his tight end and Miami came up with an interception.

The defense answered the call forcing and blocking Miami’s punt giving the offense a short field.

Unfortunately, the Cats could not find the end zone and had to settle for a field goal making it 10-7.

Miami would answer right back with a field goal of their own and this one was sitting at 10-10 with 6 minutes remaining in the half.

After each team exchanged punts, the Cats would get the ball with two minutes left in the half.

Levis put together a solid drive that ended in another field goal as the Cats took a 13-10 lead into the break.

The second half got off to a fantastic start as true freshman Barion Brown took the opening kickoff to the house to extend the lead to 20-10.

Two plays later the Cats’ defense forced a fumble that was recovered by Keidron Smith and returned to the 8-yard-line.

Levis then found Chauncey Magwood in the back of the end zone for the touchdown extending the lead to 27-10.

Miami then put together a solid drive, but the Kentucky defense held them out of the end zone and forced a field goal making it 27-13.

After exchanging punts, Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffolo lined up and drilled a 50-yard field goal to make it 30-13.

In the 4th quarter, Levis put together one of the better drives of the night and found true freshman receiver Dane Key for the 1-yard touchdown pushing the lead to 37-13.

That would be the end of the scoring as the Cats move to 1-0 on the season with a 37-13 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

