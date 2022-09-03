Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats make their long-awaited return tonight as they open the 2022 college football season vs. the Miami RedHawks. Game time is set for 7 pm ET on the SEC Network +, which means you can only watch it online using WatchESPN, ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

Kentucky begins its season with optimism at an all-time high, but first things first. The Wildcats must take care of business at home vs. a Miami team favored to win the MAC East and reach bowl eligibility for a fifth time in seven seasons.

Making things tougher for Kentucky is star running back Chris Rodriguez and standout linebacker Jordan Wright will miss the game, but there’s still no question Kentucky has a deep and talented roster that must hold serve at home tonight.

Here are some pregame reads to get set for tonight’s big game.

Pregame Reading

