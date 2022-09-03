Records and milestones Kentucky can reach this season

Every season under Stoops new doors and records are being broken down in Lexington, and it’s always a fun ride to be on.

With Will Levis manning the offense and Stoops just two wins away from Bear Bryant’s 60, there’s a lot that could happen this season. Let’s look at some of the records and milestones within UK’s reach this season—I’ve probably forgotten some but here’s what I’ve got:

Players:

Passing Yards Single Season: Tim Couch (4,275)

Passing Touchdowns Single Season: Andre Woodson (40)

Touchdowns Responsible For Single Season: Andre Woodson (43)

All of these records Will Levis could break with a big enough season. 13 (or 14?) games of him slinging the ball downfield and racking up touchdowns could reach the same levels Couch and Woodson did in ‘97 and ‘07. The most important thing, obviously, is that the team wins the games, but amassing stats like these is fun too.

Coach:

Most wins: Bear Bryant (60)

Most wins in single season: Bear Bryant (11)

Stoops just needs to beat Miami-OH and Florida, and he’s got it. Also, don’t forget that while he’s led UK to two ten win seasons just one additional win thrown can match their highest ever total at 11...

Other:

UK could win the SEC East and play in the championship game for the first time ever and have a chance to win the SEC for only the third time and first since 1976.

The Wildcats have beaten Vanderbilt six years in a row and can make it seven with another victory this November, which would be their longest win streak every against the Commodores.

The ‘Cats have a chance to beat Florida in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1976-1977.

Kentucky has never beaten Tennessee and Florida on the road in the same season.

Kentucky can make their first New Year’s Six Bowl since the 1993 Peach Bowl.

It all starts today with Miami-OH! Go ‘Cats!