Saturday Headlines: Beat Miam (OH) Edition

Rejoice for today is the day that college football returns to the Bluegrass. The Kentucky Wildcats open their season at home against the Miami (OH) Redhawks. Optimism is at an all time high but questions are aplenty when it comes to this football team.

Will Levis is one of the few returning starters on offense. The line, the running backs and the receivers are almost all newcomers or will play more than they ever have in their short careers at Kentucky. The defense, while mostly veteran, is dealing with some losses on the line.

With all of that being said, fans are banking on the recruiting of the Kentucky staff and Levis taking the next step as their reasoning for their optimism. Kentucky football is coming off of one of their best seasons at 10-3 and we aren’t looking to take any steps back. Mark Stoops has the best returning quarterback of his tenure at UK and the talent is better than it’s ever been.

Miami (OH) is a team that Kentucky should beat. How they look beating them will tell us a great deal about how the Cats will look next Saturday in the Swamp. If they handle the Red Hawks with relative ease then we can all feel good heading to Florida. If the Cats struggle and eke out a close win, then things may look grim in regards to going 2-0.

I’m expecting something like a 40-17 win tonight with the Cats covering the spread with ease.

Enjoy the football today and I’ll see you on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife UK Postgame Show at around 10:00 PM. Here’s how you can stream the show:

Follow the leader, ESPN Louisville.



- ESPN 680 AM | 105.7 FM

- https://t.co/MCcOqOuvzx

- ESPN Louisville app | ESPN app | TuneIn

- Listen: https://t.co/sZ2qwYajZr pic.twitter.com/z2VFkeT0KE — ESPN Louisville (@ESPN680) September 3, 2021

We will take your calls and text before anybody else! We will also have Mark Stoops’ press conference live and any players that come to the podium.

Tweets of the Day

That’s what I like to see on a Saturday morning!

Headlines

Know your opponent | Cats Pause- The Redhawks have a talented, veteran quarterback and have a passing game that’s a real threat. Other than that, Kentucky should be able to physically impose their will.

Game Keys and Checklist | Cats Illustrated- The turnover margin is of great importance. Kentucky was atrocious at that stat last year. Don’t give the Redhawks an freebies that boost their confidence.

Oscar looking for No. 9, not more individual accolades | KSR- Oscar Tshiebwe won every individual award imaginable last season. Now he’s fully focused on team success.

Week 1 SEC Primer | SDS- Here’s everything you need for all of the SEC games today. The folks over at SDS are looking for Kentucky to more than cover the spread.

Week 3 scores | WDRB- St. X handles Male in a battle between two Kentucky high school powerhouses.

Miami (OH) will test Kentucky’s defense | Vaught’s Views- Kentucky’s revamped secondary is going to get an early test tonight. The front seven should be able to bring plenty of pressure in order help.

#16 volleyball sweeps in the state of Iowa | UK Athletics- Northern Iowa didn’t stand a chance.

College football weekend picks and schedule | CBS- Ohio State getting a lot of love against the spread and straight up as the Irish visit Columbus.

Serena Williams loses in epic US Open battle | ESPN- Williams exited round three and it may be her final match. If so, she leaves the greatest women’s (maybe overall?) tennis star of all time.