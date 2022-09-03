What you need to know for the Cats’ 2022 opener.

Share All sharing options for: Kentucky vs. Miami RedHawks: Everything to know for Week 1

Game week has finally arrived for the Kentucky Wildcats, who will kick off their 2022 season vs. the Miami RedHawks. Game time is set for 7 pm ET on Saturday, September 3rd. It will be broadcast online via the SEC Network+ channel and through WatchESPN.

With expectations as high as they’ve ever been for Kentucky, one cannot overlook the RedHawks, who are coming off three-straight winning seasons and are predicted to win the MAC East this year. They also received the third-most votes to win the MAC this year.

It’s safe to say this won’t be the normal cupcake team we see Kentucky usually open the season with, but it’s still one the Wildcats should win at home as 18-point favorites.

Will Kentucky open the season on a strong note and improve to 1-0? We’ve certainly seen a lot of close non-conference games over the years vs. teams lesser than this RedHawk squad, (i.e. Chattanooga during last year’s 10-win campaign), so don’t be shocked if this one is closer than the expert predict.

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to Wildcats vs. RedHawks.