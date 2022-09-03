Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ win over RedHawks

Game 1 is officially in the books for the Kentucky Wildcats, who kicked off their 2022 campaign vs. the Miami RedHawks out of the MAC.

Things didn’t get off to the best off start for the Wildcats, who watched the RedHawks offense take the opening kickoff and march right down the field for a touchdown.

From there, the Kentucky defense would stiffen up and hold the RedHawks to just two field goals for the remainder of the game.

As for the offense, it was a shaky debut for the offensive line, which allowed four sacks and rarely got any push for a ground game that averaged just 1.9 yards per carry.

Thankfully, they did just enough to allow Will Levis to throw for 303 yards and three scores vs. one INT, while freshman wideout Barion Brown returned the opening third-quarter kickoff to the house for six, barely.

After leading 13-10 at halftime, Kentucky would win the second half 24-3 and come away with a hard-fought 37-13 win.

Up next, Kentucky heads to Gainesville for a pivotal Week 2 clash with the Florida Gators, who upset No. 7 Utah tonight, so next week will likely be a battle of top-25 programs.

MVP

Despite being under fire most of the night, Will Levis stood strong and still managed to throw for 303 yards and three scores vs. one INT while taking four sacks, so he gets the MVP award tonight.

Levis’ night would have been even better if not some several critical drops, including one that should have been an early touchdown by Izayah Cummings he let slip out of his hands in the end zone.

Also, shoutout to several of the Wildcats’ pass-catchers. Kentucky has had great luck when it comes to transfer wideouts with the last name Robinson.

After Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson took the league by storm last year, Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson is off to a fast start this year. In his opening game as a Wildcat, Robinson hauled in six balls on eight targets for 136 yards.

Then there was true freshman Barion Brown, who returned a third-quarter kickoff for a touchdown (maybe) while hauling in three grabs for 45 yards.

Fellow true freshman Dane Key lived up to the preseason hype with four grabs of his own for 54 yards and a score.

This offense has a very bright future if the offensive line can get in sync.

