J.J. Weaver hoping to make his return next week

The Kentucky Wildcats will unfortunately be without one of its best defensive players against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday. Luckily, the 11-fingered junior defensive end is hoping for a return next week against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Weaver spoke with Blue Chips on Thursday evening and had a positive update prior to the Cats’ top-15 matchup this weekend.

“This is God’s plan,” Weaver said. That’s what my mom told me. I’m in good spirits. Hopefully ,I’ll come back next week. That’s my goal.”

Fresh off a career game with nine tackles against the Florida Gators, Weaver suffered some sort of elbow injury early in the game against Youngstown State. Despite being labeled week-to-week after the game, it never seemed likely Weaver would play last week against Northern Illinois, or even this week against the Rebels for that matter.

However, Mark Stoops can’t be too upset to hear Weaver is trending in the right direction. Of course, he’ll be missed when the Cats take on the Rebels in Oxford, but avoiding a long-term injury has to be seen as positive news.

Let’s just hope the Cats are able to escape the Grove with a win this weekend, and then Weaver’s return will just be icing on the cake.