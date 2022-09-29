Rich Scangarello shares very high praise of Will Levis

The Will Levis hype train is running full-steam ahead at the moment, as the Kentucky Wildcat star quarterback is receiving draft praise from some of the best in the business.

Now, offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello has joined in with some lofty praise for the second-year starter for the Cats.

Scangarello spoke with Chris Low of ESPN on Levis, and the UK OC had this to say in regards to his QB1.

“Will is as talented as anyone I’ve evaluated in the last five years,” Scangarello said. “The only two guys I would compare him to, where you could see it clearly, would be Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. I think he will be the first overall pick in the draft.”

That is a lofty comparison, but one that doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility.

Levis has shown the arm talent, and has grown with his decision-making over his time in Lexington. But the main reason fans should not take this lightly, is Scangarello has coached and been around some of the best quarterbacks at the college and pro-level.

If that isn’t enough, Mel Kiper also recently compared Levis to reigning Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford.

The hype is definitely there, and it is continuing to get louder. For Kentucky though, if Levis continues to grow and play to his ability, it’s going to end up being quite a scene in Lexington when Georgia rolls into town.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.